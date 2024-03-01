COUNTDOWN: 1 month until registration begins for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024

A few more people have asked us about West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024 – so we’re stepping up the countdown. Today, we are exactly one month away from the start of registration. WSCGSD will be on Saturday, May 11, this year – always the second Saturday in May – and we open registration in early April. So on Monday, April 1, watch WSB for the announcement that registration has begun. If you’re new, WSCGSD – which we have coordinated since 2008, three years after it began – brings many sales large and small all over the peninsula, in garages and yards and courtyards and community rooms and schools and businesses and driveways and … (Here’s our coverage of last year’s WSCGSD.) We create a map/guide to all the sales, available a week in advance so you can start planning. So again, the dates to remember – April 1, registration begins; May 11, sale day!