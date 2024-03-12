Councilmember @ Admiral Neighborhood Association, West Seattle Community Orchestras’ free concert, more for your Tuesday

(More pre-spring color in Gatewood)

Busy Tuesday ahead – here’s the list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LAST DAY OF PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY VOTING: Your ballot must have today’s postmark, or be in a King County Elections dropbox by 8 pm. Our Monday reminder has other notes about this election.

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop in Tuesday mornings 9 am-noon at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE: The state of SPD staffing and recruiting is a major topic at this 9:30 am meeting. Here’s the agenda. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

ST. PATRICK’S DAY SHOW: 1:30 pm, “Silver Sounds will provide a lively Irish program of songs, jokes, skits, a sing along, plus free prizes and a mystery raffle.” Free! At High Point Community Center. (6920 34th SW)

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly meeting of the Seattle City Council, 2 pm. There is a public-comment section – in person or by phone – if there’s something you want to tell the council. The agenda explains how. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Second week of cookie booths continues at multiple locations this afternoon and evening. Search here for your nearest locations.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE OPEN HOUSE: As previewed here, today you are invited to visit the main campus of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) to learn about its programs and facilities, 3:30-6:30 pm – RSVP here. (6000 16th SW)

HOW TO GET RAINWISE: Attend a 5 pm webinar about the program that might help you get subsidized work to deal with rainwater on your property – info here.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS’ FREE CONCERT #1: 6 pm at Chief Sealth International High School‘s auditorium (2600 SW Thistle), enjoy a free concert by WSCO’s Debut and Concert ensembles.

WEST SEATTLE WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS: 6 pm meeting at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW) – RSVP here.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 6 pm meeting at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW).

LEARN ASL: Free weekly classes, 6 pm at West Seattle’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW). Start any Tuesday night! Details in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Run with new (or not-so-new) friends! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 7 pm gathering at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), featuring City Councilmember Rob Saka, local police, and a discussion of this year’s Admiral District events.

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm Tuesdays. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) now has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

BINGO AT TALARICO’S: You can play 8 pm bingo every Tuesday. (4718 California SW)

What are you planning? Are community members invited? Tell everyone via our event calendar – please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!