CONGRATULATIONS! Youth baseball team’s regional-tournament success

Another local youth-sports team is back from big success on the road, at a big regional tournament. Here’s the report we were asked to share with you:
This past weekend, the 12U team from the Washington Baseball Academy and their families headed to the desert in Phoenix to compete in the USSA Easton Hype Tour Spring Championship. The tournament had a total of 271 teams in all divisions and teams from as far away as Hawaii and Texas. The crew from West Seattle competed in the 12U AA division and got runner-up in the Copper Division.
Coaches: Dale Ross and Peter Tarabochia
Players and Coaches proudly showing their 2nd-place rings!
Ben Datz
Ben Tarabochia
Calvin Carlson
Duncan McKinney
Gavin Ross
Jason Moran
Nathan Shafi
Riley Landa
Lachlan Gosztola
Sidney Stauffer
Cameroon Widman
Garek Wadden
Thanks to Peter Moran for sending the report; he notes that the team practices at a facility on West Marginal Way: “All of the kids are West Seattle and most play West Seattle Little League as well.”
| 0 COMMENTS