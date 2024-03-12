CONGRATULATIONS! Youth baseball team’s regional-tournament success

Another local youth-sports team is back from big success on the road, at a big regional tournament. Here’s the report we were asked to share with you:

This past weekend, the 12U team from the Washington Baseball Academy and their families headed to the desert in Phoenix to compete in the USSA Easton Hype Tour Spring Championship. The tournament had a total of 271 teams in all divisions and teams from as far away as Hawaii and Texas. The crew from West Seattle competed in the 12U AA division and got runner-up in the Copper Division. Coaches: Dale Ross and Peter Tarabochia

Players and Coaches proudly showing their 2nd-place rings!

Ben Datz

Ben Tarabochia

Calvin Carlson

Duncan McKinney

Gavin Ross

Jason Moran

Nathan Shafi

Riley Landa

Lachlan Gosztola

Sidney Stauffer

Cameroon Widman

Garek Wadden

Thanks to Peter Moran for sending the report; he notes that the team practices at a facility on West Marginal Way: “All of the kids are West Seattle and most play West Seattle Little League as well.”