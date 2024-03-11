West Seattle, Washington

11 Monday

44℉

CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS Unified Basketball wins second place at statewide tournament

March 11, 2024 10:30 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | WS & Sports

Another jewel in the crown for West Seattle High School‘s basketball prowess – statewide success for the WSHS Unified Basketball team! Here’s the photo and announcement sent to us to share with you:

The West Seattle High School Unified Basketball team has reason to celebrate after placing 2nd at the Special Olympics Washington State Unified Basketball Tournament held in Wenatchee. The team is coached by head coach Tim Bauer and assistant coaches Jessica O’Connor and Brandon Marks.

The tournament was part of the 2024 Winter Games.

Share This

No Replies to "CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS Unified Basketball wins second place at statewide tournament"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.