City councilmember @ Alki Community Council, West Seattle Timebank, more on the list for your Thursday

(Varied Thrush, photographed by Jay Speidell)

Here’s what’s up today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop-in space open at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau) until noon.

FREE FISH TACO: Duke’s Seafood on Alki (2516 Alki Avenue SW; WSB sponsor) continues celebrating its reopening with a new offer – free fish taco this week with any entree. Open 11 am-10 pm.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Wine bar and tasting room open 1-6 pm at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm class at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Tummy Yummy Thai.

FREE ECO-ARTS CLASS: New time – 5-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – you’re invited to drop in!

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

MEET THE WINEMAKER: 5-7 pm, Celler Pardas visits Sebastiano’s Natural Wines (3278 California SW).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: Gathering at Alki Arts (6030 California SW), 6:30 pm – details in our calendar listing.

BOEING FIELD INFO: The King County International Airport Community Coalition presents its annual report at the Duwamish River Community Hub, 6:30 pm. (14th Ave. S. & S. Cloverdale, South Park)

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka is the spotlight guest at this month’s ACC meeting, 7 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

THURSDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Burger Planet (9614 14th SW) in White Center now has Thursday night trivia at 7 pm – prizes!

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in daily preview lists like this one? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!