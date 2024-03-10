Celebration of Life this afternoon for Margaret L. Culbertson, 1927-2024

Family and friends will gather this afternoon to celebrate the life of Margaret Culbertson, and are sharing this remembrance:

In Loving Memory of Margaret L. Culbertson

June 19, 1927 – February 27, 2024

Margaret L. Culbertson, born on June 19, 1927, peacefully passed away on February 27, 2024. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, auntie, sister, and dear friend. Margaret’s life is a testimony to love, resilience, and the bonds of family. She touched the hearts of everyone who knew her.

Born to John and Jenny Bugenhagen in Wardner, ID. They then moved to Yakima, where Margaret spent her childhood and began working in orchards and canneries. She had 2 sisters; Remona and Dorothy preceded her in death. In 1945, Margaret moved to Seattle, where she met her soon-to-be husband, Louis “Tex” Culbertson. They were married for an impressive 64 years, having exchanged vows on July 31, 1946, at Fort Lawton in Seattle.

Margaret and Louis were blessed with three sons: Dale, Jim, and Sam. Her family continued to grow with the arrival of two grandchildren: Cherie’ and Sean. Seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren brought joy and laughter to her home.

Margaret enjoyed bowling and was an active participant in leagues at Roxbury Lanes and West Seattle Bowl with friends and family. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, playing many card games, Mexican train, and board games with family and friends.

Margaret had a green thumb and found solace in her garden, where she especially loved her roses, dahlias, and violets. Her flowers’ blooming was a testament to her nurturing spirit. She also had an amazing vegetable garden where she worked with Louis, and then she would do a lot of canning to provide delicious food for the year. The best canned peaches, pears, green beans, tomatoes, corn, and salsa would come from Margaret. But what she is most famous for is the best strawberry jam in the world! She couldn’t make enough to keep up with the demand.

She was always known for her warm hospitality and open arms. Thanksgiving dinners at her house were a cherished tradition. The warmth of the family gathered around the table, sharing stories and laughter, made those moments truly special.

Margaret’s life was woven with love, laughter, and the bonds that span generations. While we celebrate her life, let’s remember the impact she made and the memories she leaves behind.

Margaret’s Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4:30 pm, March 10, 2024, White Center Eagles, 10452 15th Ave SW. Please feel free to come by and share a story or two and enjoy hearing other stories.

There will be a private family-only graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Margaret’s name to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital – Support Health and Healing – MultiCare Foundations in Tacoma. This charity was near and dear to her heart, and she still made donations to them.