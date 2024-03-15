Celebration of Life in April for Robert A. Gee, Jr., 1964-2024

Family and friends will gather next month to celebrate the life of Rob Gee. Here’s the remembrance being shared with his community now:

Robert (Rob) Allen Gee, Jr., 59, of West Seattle, passed away on January 15, 2024 following a sudden illness.

Rob was a lifelong West Seattleite, attending Genesee Hill Elementary, James Madison Junior High, and graduating from West Seattle High School in 1982. He served over 30 years as a dispatch driver for the Seattle Times. After his retirement in 2014, he continued to work as a ride-share driver, enjoying the flexibility in his schedule so he could be available to his family. In addition, Rob was an accomplished guitar player and shared his passion for classical guitar by giving private lessons and posting online videos.

From Rob’s earliest days, he was known and loved for his deeply kind spirit, his quiet yet strong presence, his love and commitment to family and close friends. He was a devoted and caring father to his young son Troy, taking great pleasure in spending time with him and watching him grow into the adolescent he is today. In earlier years, he enjoyed working on houses, road trips (by car or motorcycle), his Rhodesian Ridgebacks Zach and Eli, fishing, basketball, and could play a mean game of chess (even by snail mail in the pre-computer era). He attended Westside Free Methodist Church for many years.

Rob is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Beverly Gee, with whom he shared a lifelong friendship and partnership. He is survived by his son Troy, his sister Penny (Steve Oliver), close cousins Dale Robinson and Ron Moore, and other extended family.

A celebration of Rob’s life is planned for mid-April. Please visit this link to share a memory about Rob: emmickfunerals.com/obituary/RobertRob-GeeJr. Additional information on the celebration of life will be posted at the link as it becomes available.