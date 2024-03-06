CAN YOU HELP? Volunteer youth track coaches needed, fast!

(High Point Community Center, via seattle.gov)

Spring track-and-field season is less than two weeks away at High Point Community Center – which needs volunteer coaches to step up right now! Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:

High Point Community Center is currently looking for volunteer coaches for the High Point Track Program for the upcoming season. Track practices will start on Monday, March 18, 2024 . Monday practice will be 6:00 – 7:00 pm @ Hiawatha track and Wednesday practice will be 6:00 – 7:00 pm @ West Seattle Stadium. If you are interested in being a coach or know of anyone that is interested, contact Buck for more details at Buck.Buchanan@seattle.gov. We do not want to cancel practice until we find coaches … Thank you in advance for your help.