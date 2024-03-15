BIZNOTES: Alki Kayak Tours, Portage Bay Café, Nepenthe

Updates from three West Seattle businesses:

(Alki Kayak Tours photo, 2022)

ALKI KAYAK TOURS: The watercraft-and-more rental business at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW) will be open tomorrow: “With our first 70° weekend … We wanted to let you know that Alki Kayak Tours will be open for tours and rentals this Saturday from 11-7!” Find out more about AKT on their website.

PORTAGE BAY CAFE: Spring and summer hours have launched at this West Seattle Junction restaurant: “We’re back to seven days a week.” Their hours at 4725 42nd SW are 8 am-1:30 pm Mondays-Fridays, 8 am-2 pm weekends.

NEPENTHE: Proprietor Naomi Rivera is starting a walk-in clinic on Saturdays, 3-5 pm: “Short specific sessions. Great for that crick in your neck you woke up with or to sample my work before committing to a full appointment. No charge; however, gratuities are appreciated.” Nepenthe is at 9447 35th SW.