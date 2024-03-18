BIZNOTE: Reopening deals at expanded Fitness Together West Seattle

Spring arrives tomorrow night. Spring weather showed up a few days ago. Want to be ready to enjoy all the outdoor fun the warm season offers? Fitness Together West Seattle (longtime WSB sponsor) has reopened its expanded studios (4546 California SW) and is offering deals! The announcement from proprietor Bryan Habas:

We’ve expanded our facility and are thrilled to welcome you to our new space. It’s the perfect time to kickstart your fitness journey with us. Choose from two incredible re-opening deals:

-Get 50% off your first month of membership, or

-Save 15% on packages of 10, 25, or 50 sessions

If you are thinking about getting back into shape, let us help make your fitness goals a reality!