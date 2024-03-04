Benefit bake sale, trivia, tunes, meditation, more on the West Seattle Monday list

(Quiet February morning at Alki – photo by James Bratsanos)

Here’s the list for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm at City Hall, the weekly meeting in which councilmembers talk about their plans for the week ahead. Here’s the agenda. Watch live via Seattle Channel.

TODDLER GYM PLAYTIME: Free indoor drop-in playspace 3-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center. (9050 16th SW).

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Fourth day of cookie booths at various locations – some starting at 4 pm. Search here for your nearest locations.

BENEFIT BAKE SALE: A local soccer club, Valencia CF Academy Boys 2010/2011, is fundraising for its upcoming trip to Spain, including scholarship costs to ensure all players can make the trip. They’re having a bake sale during Arbor Heights Food Truck Night, 4:40-7 pm. They’re promising key lime pie, cookies, brownies, pan dulce, more. Read more about them in our calendar listing. (10835 42nd Ave. SW)

DISCOVER SEATTLE COLLEGES: As previewed here last night, South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) and its sibling campuses are opening the doors – virtual and physical – this month so you can learn about what they offer. Tonight at 5:30, the first online info session focuses on health and medical programs – RSVP here to get the link.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, first-time players too. $5.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three options tonight – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION ON ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community invites you to Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) for meditation. 7 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE: 9 pm, Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!