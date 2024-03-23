And if you want a close-up look at the bridge – 6 weeks until Emerald City Ride

(Course map, from Emerald City Ride website)
While we’re talking about the West Seattle Bridge, here’s a reminder – you can see it up close and personal from a bicycle in just six weeks. We first told you two weeks ago about the Cascade Bicycle Club‘s Emerald City Ride, which will close the westbound side of the high bridge for a few hours on Sunday morning, May 5, so riders can cross as part of a route that starts and ends in SODO, with other West Seattle streets along the way. (See the course map here. The full ride is 20 miles, but there are shorter options.) Cascade is sponsoring WSB right now to advertise the ride, with registration still open – go here to sign up! Register by April 11 to get your packet by mail instead of having to pick it up.
