12 options for your first West Seattle Sunday in Daylight Saving Time

(Photo by Lynn Hall, as seen on Elliott Bay Friday afternoon)

Check to be sure you’re on Daylight Saving Time – then browse our list to see what’s up today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Second weekend for cookie booths at various locations – starting as early as 8 am. Search here for your nearest locations.

MINI-POLAR PLUNGE: 9 am every Sunday, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at 9 am at rotating locations – today it’s Natalie’s on Alki (2532 Alki Avenue SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual on California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon, offering late-winter vegetables and fruit, plus cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need to borrow something for a home project? Visit the WSTL 11 am-4 pm. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

ART EXHIBITION: Second weekend for Lucha Libre-themed show at South Delridge’s Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery (9414 Delridge Way SW). Open today noon-6 pm.

GRAND REOPENING + POP-UP MARKET: 12:30-4:30 pm at Good Sister‘s new location (6959 California SW), it’s a grand reopening celebration with a multi-vendor pop-up market – participating businesses are listed here.

INTERNATIONAL ORDER OF THE RAINBOW FOR GIRLS: Girls and young women 11-20 are invited to this group’s St. Patrick’s Paint Party, 1-3 pm at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds) – details in our calendar listing.

‘KING X’ FINAL PERFORMANCE: 3 pm at Acts on Stage Theater in White Center (10806 12th SW) – ticket link is in our calendar listing.

LADIES’ MUSICAL CLUB: Free classical-music concert at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), 3 pm – see the program in our calendar listing.

SOUND BATH: 7 pm, presented by Inner Alchemy at Move2Center Studio (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: See and hear the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Are you planning something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!