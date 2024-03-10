10 years in, Seattle Preschool Program grows again with local additions

Ten years have passed since the Seattle Preschool Program was announced at an event in High Point. It’s a levy-funded program meant to ensure preschool is available to every family who needs it, with tuition on a sliding scale. Over the years, the program’s marked milestones in West Seattle, too – with a mayoral visit to Delridge six years ago and another visit by city leaders in 2022.

(City photo – Monday SPP expansion announcement at preschool in Central District)

This week, two West Seattle sites were part of the program’s latest expansion announcement (though the photo op was elsewhere this time); some classrooms at Community School of West Seattle and the YMCA’s Early Learning Center at Westwood Village will be part of the SPP next school year, when the program will be serving almost 2,500 children in 151 classrooms at 97 sites citywide. (15 of the current sites are in West Seattle, all over the peninsula, from Arbor Heights to Admiral.) The program is accepting ’24-’25 applications now, too.