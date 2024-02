No sunset colors tonight, so let’s admire the sunrise! Thanks to everyone who sent photos of today’s early-morning show. Above, that’s from Liz; below, from Jerry Simmons:

And a panoramic view from James Tilley:

Though winter still has a month remaining – spring equinox is March 19 – before it’s done, we’ll be in Daylight Saving Time, which returns three weeks from tonight – 2 am Sunday, March 10.