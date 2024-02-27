WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wind Advisory alert for Wednesday

Get ready for another round of wind. Early Wednesday morning – 4 am, to be specific – a Wind Advisory alert from the National Weather Service takes effect, lasting until 7 pm. The NWS says we can expect “south winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.” It’ll be raining, too – likely heavy rain at times – so things could get very sloppy. Thanks in advance for sharing any news of trouble in your neighborhood – once you’re sure the authorities know, text us if you can, 206-293-6302 – thank you! (Alert map from weather.gov)