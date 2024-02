12:40 AM: Just got a text that it’s snowing in Highland Park; looked out the window here in Upper Fauntleroy and there’s a dusting on the ground and parked vehicles. Anybody else?

12:47 AM: The traffic camera at 35th/Holden isn’t far from the highest point in the city (35th/Myrtle), and it’s definitely snowy. But we’ve seen some in the streetlights on the Admiral and Junction cameras, too.

12:57 AM: Now the 35th/Holden camera shows it’s sticking on the road.