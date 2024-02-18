WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 10 things to do

(Photo by Smithtwin, near White Center)

Here’s what’s on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

MINI-POLAR PLUNGE: 9 am every Sunday, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at 9 am at rotating locations – today it’s Highland Park Corner Store (7749 Highland Park Way SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering winter vegetables and fruit plus cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

SMALL BUSINESS POP-UP FAIR: While you’re at the Farmers’ Market, check out this market too, with local vendors selling a variety of items inside Jet City Labs (4547 California SW), 10 am-2 pm.

STORY TIME WITH BUOY: At West Seattle (Admiral) Library, meet the Seattle Kraken hockey team’s mascot. Doors open 10 am, story time is at 10:30, Buoy stays for meet-and-greet at 11. Free. (2306 42nd SW)

PRESIDENTS DAY WEEKEND SALE: Continuing today at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor), lots of snow sports gear on sale – as shown here. The shop is open today 10 am-5 pm.

DONATION DRIVE: 11 am-3 pm, Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) is looking for warm outerwear to help people in need stay warm through the remaining weeks of winter (and the chilly spring nights). See our preview for more on how you can help.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need to borrow something for a home project? Visit the WSTL 11 am-4 pm. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

‘BORN WITH TEETH’: Third matinee for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm – tickets here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: See and hear the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Planning something that we can include on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!