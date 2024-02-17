WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Girl Scout Troop 41843’s Valentine gift

For many, Valentine’s Day is a chance to show your love to someone special. For West Seattle Girl Scout Troop 41843, their “someone special” was the entire community. Christine sent us this report on what they did for Valentine’s Day this past week:

Girl Scout Troop 41843 was out sharing some LOVE with our community. It was really sweet to see the smiles these scouts put on lots of faces with their Valentine’s. Several people told us that we made their day. The Troop started up at Dakota Place Park and walked down through the Junction passing out homemade cards, lollipops, smiles, and lots of love to those they passed on their way to The Great American Diner to end their mission with a delicious cup of hot cocoa.

P.S. In case you were wondering (we were, so we checked), this year’s cookie booths start in two weeks.