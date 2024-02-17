WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 25 notes!

(Friday afternoon clouds, photographed by Hilda Burton)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s what our Event Calendar listings suggest for today/tonight:

FREE! GROUP RUN: Start your Saturday with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run! All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event but registration required.

CARE FOR TREES ON LONGFELLOW CREEK: 10 am-1 pm volunteering event; meet at the Longfellow Creek Trail/Juneau.

PRESIDENTS DAY WEEKEND SALE: Continuing today at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor), lots of snow sports gear on sale – as shown here. The shop is open today 10 am-6 pm.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Scheduled to be open today:

We are open 10 am-2 pm on Fridays and Saturdays! We have all your indoor plant needs, with pots, advice and more! Plus, any last-minute winter outside plants you might need. The Garden Center at South Seattle College provides Landscape Horticulture students the opportunity to increase their knowledge of plants while gaining real-world retail experience. Plants available for sale are selected, propagated, grown and presented by students. Additional plants are brought in from local growers. Proceeds benefit Landscape Horticulture Program projects.The selection includes perennials, ground covers, shrubs, some annual edibles and flowers, as well as indoor plants. The Garden Center is located in the North Parking Lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th Ave SW)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

SHE MADE THE MAP: Artist Sonya Reasor is at Inner Alchemy (3043 California SW) 1-3 pm, selling and signing her popular West Seattle map.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open 1-6 pm, north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

MISSION’S FINAL NIGHT: As announced earlier this month, the Admiral restaurant/bar is closing permanently after tonight. You can dine/drink there one last time 4 pm-midnight. (2325 California SW)

BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: The West Seattle High School boys play for the district title tonight, 6:30 pm vs. Eastside Catholic at Bellevue College (3000 Landerholm Circle SE). Get tickets here.

BEER AND CHEESE TASTING: 7 pm at The Beer Junction (4511 California SW) – $45; go here to see if any tickets are left!

FULL LIFE CRISIS: West Seattle band heads a 7 pm slate at Tim’s Tavern in White Center (16th/98th), $15 at the door.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: James Nason at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, no cover.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

‘BORN WITH TEETH’: Third weekend continues for the current play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm – tickets here.

COMEDY AT GREAT AMERICAN DINER & BAR: 8 pm, semifinals of “Washington’s Funniest Mammal,” check here for tickets. (4752 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: benefit at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm, $20 at the door, 21+.

BEATS: Saturday night DJ at Revelry Room – 9 pm. Go here to see who’s DJing tonight. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE: Saturday night, sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm, with Michael Van Fleet.

