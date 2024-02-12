WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two business burglaries; found safe; car prowler interrupted

Four reports in West Seattle Crime Watch, starting with two business burglaries:

CRASH-AND-GRAB BURGLARY: Just after 3 am, police responding to what was called in as a crash found out it was actually a crash-and-grab burglary, at the Morgan Junction Domino’s. No major damage, though. The safe was taken, according to staff.

ANOTHER PIZZA BURGLARY: We don’t know what time this happened, but police were called to A Pizza Mart at 35th and Roxbury in the 8 am hour today because of the damaged door. This too turned out to be a burglary. (Thanks for the tip on this one.)

FOUND SAFE: Whether this is the Domino’s safe, we don’t know, but a reader emailed this photo and report about a dumped safe seen this afternoon south of The Junction:

They saw it “in the alley between California and 42nd, south of Edmunds.”

CAR PROWLER INTERRUPTED: Peter reported this just before 5 am – he “scared off a car prowler in a white truck in North Admiral/Schmitz Park area (55th and Charlestown). I could see them going down the street with their lights off stopping at cars and checking handles. Then they stopped at a neighbor’s truck and were checking it out before I came out and scared them off.”