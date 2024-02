Police are searching the area around Admiral Safeway and Hiawatha after a shoplift-turned-robbery at the store. According to the dispatch, a man brandished a 2 1/2-inch folding knife at store staff while making off with an 18 pack of Modelo beer. He was last seen headed south toward Hiawatha. He’s described as Black, 19 to 20 years old, 5’6″, medium build, blue sweatshirt, tan pants. A K-9 team is joining the search.