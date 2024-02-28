WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Ford van with coffee-related signage

The report and photo are from Stan:

Sometime overnight my 1998 Ford E-250 van was stolen from in front of my home near corner of 48th and SW Stevens. Van is white, with a raised roof cap, and would be hard to miss, with signage from its previous life as a coffee van consisting of the word Coffee in front, and other coffee-related signage (all on the roof cap). Signage seen on van body has since been removed. WA license CDV0613.