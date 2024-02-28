West Seattle, Washington

28 Wednesday

46℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Ford van with coffee-related signage

February 28, 2024 9:27 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

The report and photo are from Stan:

Sometime overnight my 1998 Ford E-250 van was stolen from in front of my home near corner of 48th and SW Stevens. Van is white, with a raised roof cap, and would be hard to miss, with signage from its previous life as a coffee van consisting of the word Coffee in front, and other coffee-related signage (all on the roof cap). Signage seen on van body has since been removed. WA license CDV0613.

If you see it, call 911. We’ll add the police-report number when we get it. (UPDATE: It’s 24-55953.)

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Ford van with coffee-related signage"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.