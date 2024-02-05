WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen brown/orange Sierra pickup; two weekend incidents

Three notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN PICKUP: Jessica emailed this morning, hoping you can be on the lookout for her pickup:

My truck was stolen from outside my house in the Admiral District. 1989 GMC Sierra 2500, light brown with orange accents. Collector’s plate 6367F. Police report number: 24-33805

Meantime, weekend summaries made available by SPD today include these two West Seattle incidents we hadn’t previously heard about:

ALKI GUNFIRE: SPD says officers were flagged down near 62nd/Alki just after 1 am Saturday by someone reporting this incident, described as: “Four victims were involved in a verbal altercation with a male in a black SUV. Suspect in the SUV fired a single shot and then fled southbound. Evidence of the shooting was recovered.”

ASSAULTED BY INTRUDER: According to the SPD summary, this happened just before 1:30 am Sunday. The original call to the 7500 block of 21st SW was for a burglary; officers say they found someone “that the reporting party wanted removed.” That person was not arrested – until, SPD says, they assaulted an officer, resulting in a call to SFD for medical assistance, after which, the summary continues, “the suspect then assaulted a Medic, an AMR crewmember, and another officer.” We’re following up.