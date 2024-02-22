WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mini-mart robbery

From our daily check of the police-call logs, one incident of note early today: An armed robbery at the Fauntleroy/Alaska gas-station mini-mart. Archived police-radio audio had limited details on this, so we asked SPD for the report narrative. At 4:51 am, “an officer was arriving at the 4500 block of Fauntleroy Way SW for an unrelated theft call. The victim met the officer outside the business and stated that an armed robbery had just occurred.” The officer was told three people – two male, one female – went into the store, with one “going behind the counter and pointing a silver/gray semi-automatic handgun at the victim and demanding the register be opened.” Between the three robbers, they took money from the register, vape products and cigarettes, and food/drink items, then got away in a vehicle parked behind nearby. According to the radio recording, it was a “blue minivan” and one robber was described in slightly more detail – a white man 45 to 50 years old, tall, medium build. When last seen, police say, the van was southbound on 35th SW from SW Alaska. If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 24-050006.