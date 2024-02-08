WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Intersection attack, and two stolen cars – Volvo wagon, Miata convertible

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

INTERSECTION ATTACK: Emailed by a reader:

I was driving to an appointment in the Junction today. I stopped at the stop sign on Genesee at California. I made eye contact with a pedestrian. He approached my driver’s side window, made eye contact, and punched it quite hard. Then he moved in front of my car and lingered there. He turned to the sidewalk and finished crossing, but then came back to my car and punched the passenger’s side window hard enough to crack it. The man was white, about 60, tall, and dressed in a leather jacket with a lot of jewelry. He had sagging black jeans, and had partially covered his face. He had grey hair pulled back into a ponytail and wore a red checkered hat. After the incident, I drove to safety, called 911, and snapped some photos of him. He walked north up California, past Dakota Place and onward. When I arrived at my appointment, I relayed the story to the women at the front desk. They said that he is known to them, and they have previously had reason to lock the door when he is in the area. Stay safe, everyone!

VOLVO WAGON STOLEN: Texted by a reader – the second theft report we’ve received this week involving an older Volvo:

Our family’s beloved ‘92 black Volvo wagon was stolen from the parking lot at Lincoln Park within the last couple of hours and we’re already heartbroken. It’s not worth a lot, but it has a lot that’s been put into it and it is our dogs’ favorite place to be – 4 dogs and a human have now grown up in it. We’d be so grateful if you would keep an eye out for this car that is only precious to us and please report it stolen if you see it anywhere … License plate is 256 RXR. I’m so angry and sad. P.s. we have a yellow moose emblem on the front panel that is very distinctive.

MIATA CONVERTIBLE STOLEN: This photo and report are from Michael:

My beloved 1999 Mazda Miata was stolen from the intersection of 35th Ave SW and Willow St on Monday 2/5 at approx 5:45 am. On Tues 2/6 a very kind neighbor saw the car at approx 1:45 pm at the 7/11 on 35th Ave SW and Avalon by the bridge. He texted me pictures of the driver that match the grainy footage of it being stolen at dark. My license plate is AHH7537 but it’s been removed. My police case number is 24-33954. Noteworthy features of the car are: a clear coat failure in the paint on the hood, a spare donut on the right rear wheel, and a small black antenna.

The antenna is shown in the photo; another photo the neighbor sent Michael shows the paint problem on the hood, and other recognizable dents/dings. Call 911 if you see it.