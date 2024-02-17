WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Crash-and-grab at a familiar location

Thanks for the tips and photo. That’s the aftermath of yet another crash-and-grab burglary (or attempt) at Global Smoke and Vape (35th/Roxbury), hit repeatedly in recent months. According to police audio, it happened just before 3:30 am; the 911 caller reported seeing two people get out of the vehicle that was used, and into a second one to get away. The vehicle left behind was radioed in as a 2015 Kia Optima that officers believed to have been an “unreported stolen” registered to someone in Auburn. We don’t know if burglars made it into the store to take anything or not. P.S. The Twitter/X call log shows police were also called to the strip mall around the same time Thursday for a suspected burglary, but we don’t have information on how that turned out.