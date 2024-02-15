WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Art thief steals banner from HPIC fence

Someone has stolen one of the art banners that’s been beautifying the fence around the fire-shuttered Highland Park Improvement Club. HPIC trustee Kay Kirkpatrick sent the report and images:

(HPIC fence pre-theft – the banner on the right is the one taken)

HPIC trustees are sad to alert folks that someone has stolen one of the current Art Banner pieces from our fence along SW Holden St. This happened on February 13th at some unknown time (a Valentine’s Day gift?). The artwork was part of a series that we have been displaying in collaboration with Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery featuring themes of community and resilience, titled ART FOR BRIGHTER DAYS.

HPIC and Nepantla installed the three vibrant 5′ x 8′ banners displaying the art of three local artists: Raquel Garcia, Jake Prendez, and Rolando Avila. The art was curated by Nepantla and was installed on the construction fences facing Holden, and scheduled to remain in place indefinitely, or until the building demolition occurs.

If you happen to have seen anything, or have seen the missing panel ~ which is the piece on the right (images at bottom of poster) by Rolando Avila, please contact HPIC1919@gmail.com