WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another business burglary on 35th SW

After a reader tip, we went over to Super Deli Mart (35th/Barton) to check on a report they’d been broken into overnight. Indeed, the telltale broken window told the story. Part of it, anyway – staff told us that the vaping-related items stolen were worth far less than it will cost to replace the window. According to recorded dispatch audio, their security company got an alarm notification around 2:40 am. If you have any information, the SPD incident number is 24-046976.