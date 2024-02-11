WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 10 super readers’ pics

In the WSB tradition of featuring readers’ bird photos on some football-centered Sunday afternoons, we’re presenting 10 of the most recent we’ve received. Above, Cedar Waxwings photographed in Gatewood by Darwin Nordin; below, a closer look at one Cedar Waxwing, by Erin Jackson:
Two from Mark MacDonald – a Golden-crowned Kinglet at Lincoln Park:
And a Common Merganser on Alki:
Steve Bender photographed this Belted Kingfisher at Jack Block Park:
That’s where an anonymous contributor saw this soaring Bald Eagle:
Back on the ground, here’s a Mourning Dove from Jon Anderson:
From Theresa Arbow-O’Connor:
The latest pic of West Seattle’s roaming Guinea Fowl is from Gabe:
And in the tradition of some calling this SuperbOwl Sunday – a Barred Owl at Lincoln Park, from Jamie Kinney:
A super-size thanks to everyone who shares bird photos
