WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 10 super readers’ pics

In the WSB tradition of featuring readers’ bird photos on some football-centered Sunday afternoons, we’re presenting 10 of the most recent we’ve received. Above, Cedar Waxwings photographed in Gatewood by Darwin Nordin; below, a closer look at one Cedar Waxwing, by Erin Jackson:

Two from Mark MacDonald – a Golden-crowned Kinglet at Lincoln Park:

And a Common Merganser on Alki:

Steve Bender photographed this Belted Kingfisher at Jack Block Park:

That’s where an anonymous contributor saw this soaring Bald Eagle:

Back on the ground, here’s a Mourning Dove from Jon Anderson:

From Theresa Arbow-O’Connor:

The latest pic of West Seattle’s roaming Guinea Fowl is from Gabe:

And in the tradition of some calling this SuperbOwl Sunday – a Barred Owl at Lincoln Park, from Jamie Kinney:

A super-size thanks to everyone who shares bird photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best place to send us pics (unless it’s breaking news – that, you can text to our hotline, 206-293-6302) – thank you!