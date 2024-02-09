WEEKEND PREVIEW: Two non-football events for Super Bowl Sunday

Both of these West Seattle Sunday events are before The Big Game, so you can go to one or both and watch football too:

FAMILY DISCO PARTY: 10 am Sunday at South Seattle College‘s Brockey Center (6000 16th SW), the West Seattle Cooperative Preschools present a community “Family Disco Party.” It’s a full hour of all-ages dancing with DJ Baby Van Beezly (and glow sticks!). Tickets are $10/person; all proceeds go to the Co-op Preschool Scholarship Fund and community parent-education programming. The campus café will be open special hours before and after the dance party for breakfast/brunch treats and coffee/beverages. Tickets are available online – go here.

FAT SUNDAY PARTY: Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) invites everyone to come celebrate the Sunday before Fat Tuesday with a New Orleans lunch and jazz concert – free! Lunch is at 11:30 am, music with Tobi Stone and friends is at 12:30 pm. On the menu: make-your-own muffaletta bar, red beans and rice (sausage optional), virgin hurricanes, and King Cake. No admission charge but do RSVP here.