WEEKEND PREVIEW: Story Time Sunday with Kraken mascot Buoy at West Seattle Library

(WSB photo, December 2022)

When the Seattle Kraken mascot Buoy came to West Seattle a little over a year ago, a big crowd turned out. This weekend, Buoy’s back – for a Story Time at the West Seattle (Admiral) Library on Sunday morning (February 18). Here’s the announcement we received today:

Sunday, February 18

10:00 – 11:30 am

Doors open at 10:00 am, story time 10:30 – 11:00 am, meet Buoy 11:00 – 11:30 am

West Seattle Branch, Seattle Public Library

Address 2306 42nd Avenue SW

Story times with Seattle Public libraries are interactive learning opportunities. At story time, kids and their families can enjoy stories, songs, and fun learning activities. Registration is not required. Kids and families will also have the opportunity to meet Seattle Kraken Mascot Buoy! Buoy will be available for photo opportunities and fun.

Buoy is the Seattle sea-troll who inhabits the caverns of Climate Pledge Arena and for who nothing beats a day filled with Kraken hockey and the team’s fans. Folks are drawn to Buoy’s many talents, high-energy, and fun-loving spirit. Odds are you’ll see the troll roaming out and about around the Pacific Northwest as well as hanging with the Fremont Troll, who happens to be Buoy’s Uncle.