WEEK AHEAD: ‘Public School Funding 101’ conversation Monday

From bake sales to galas to levies to basic property taxes – how does public-school funding work, and how can parents, teachers, and others advocate for what their local school(s) need? Monday night (February 5) everyone’s invited to learn and talk at “Public School Funding 101,” presented by more than half a dozen local PTAs/PTSAs/PTOs, including the PTA at Genesee Hill Elementary, which is hosting the meeting (5013 SW Dakota). Scheduled guests for the discussion are Seattle Public Schools Board president Liza Rankin and Seattle Council PTSA advocacy/policy manager Vivian van Gelder. It starts at 6 pm and on-site child care will be available.