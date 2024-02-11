WEEK AHEAD: Fauntleroy Community Association’s new meeting time, and what they’ll talk about Tuesday

The first community-coalition meeting in the week ahead will be the Fauntleroy Community Association on Tuesday (February 13). The meeting is at a new time – 6 pm instead of 7 pm – and will be back at the regular location this month, the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse conference room. You can also attend online – register for that at fauntleroy.net/meetings. Major topics on this month’s agenda are familiar – the Washington State Ferries plan to replace the Fauntleroy dock, the future of the Fauntleroy YMCA, and the Lincoln Park pickleball-court plan. The ferry-dock discussion will be expanded this month, as guests from WSF are expected, including David Sowers, who heads the WSF division overseeing the project. Other topics include an update from police – at least one representative from the Southwest Precinct is usually there, and it’s a chance to ask questions or surface issues. The meeting venue is right inside the historic schoolhouse’s main entrance, at 9131 California SW.