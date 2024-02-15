WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Post-snow Thursday morning

(View from West Seattle’s highest-elevation traffic camera)

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, February 15, and we got some surprise snow – not just a “wintry mix” – in the very-early morning hours. Not enough to cause major problems (on this side of the Sound, anyway), but be aware you might have to navigate some slush on the roads, sidewalks, and paths.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Could see a bit more snow this morning, says today’s forecast, but by later this morning it’s expected to be all rain, heading for a high in the mid-40s. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:15 am, sunset at 5:32 pm.

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Regular schedule so far; check advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is. **Holiday note – Both Water Taxi routes are out of service on Presidents Day next Monday (February 19).

Washington State Ferries today – If you sail to Southworth, be aware that Kitsap County got more snow, and is dealing with the results. As for the ferries themselves, though, we have the usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Check WSF alerts for changes, and use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene). Thank you!