VIDEO: Celebrating Tết at West Seattle’s Vietnamese Cultural Center

Lunar New Year festivities continue, here and around the world. This afternoon, a lively lion dance by Vovinam Burien was the highlight of this year’s Tết celebration at the Vietnamese Cultural Center of West Seattle.

The Tết celebration here also included flag-raising, with veterans of the South Vietnamese military:

Ducly Bui runs the center at 2236 SW Orchard, which hosts several public celebrations each year:

Family members assist, including Lanh Bui:

It’s a regional draw, all ages:

If you haven’t visited the Vietnamese Cultural Center, it’s usually open to the public noon-3 pm Saturdays.