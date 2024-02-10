VIDEO: Celebrating Tết at West Seattle’s Vietnamese Cultural Center

Lunar New Year festivities continue, here and around the world. This afternoon, a lively lion dance by Vovinam Burien was the highlight of this year’s Tết celebration at the Vietnamese Cultural Center of West Seattle.
The Tết celebration here also included flag-raising, with veterans of the South Vietnamese military:
Ducly Bui runs the center at 2236 SW Orchard, which hosts several public celebrations each year:
Family members assist, including Lanh Bui:
It’s a regional draw, all ages:
If you haven’t visited the Vietnamese Cultural Center, it’s usually open to the public noon-3 pm Saturdays.
