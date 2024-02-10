VIDEO: Camp Long’s south entrance gate dedicated as legacy of park’s longtime leader Sheila Brown

(WSB photos and video)

A ceremony and celebration in the midday sunshine dedicated Camp Long‘s new south entrance gate in the name of the park’s longtime leader and champion, Sheila Brown. It was one of her last wishes before her 2021 death at age 59, an upgraded entrance to make the sprawling park more accessible. A partnership between Seattle Parks and the Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association, plus more than 100 donors, made it happen.

Before the ribboncutting, a crowd we counted at more than 50 people gathered on 29th, blocked off for the occasion, to hear about Ms. Brown and the project. We recorded them all on video:

Speakers included Seattle Parks superintendent AP Diaz, Caroline Borsenik of DNDA, and representatives of Ms. Brown’s family and friends, as well as a Muckleshoot Tribe member providing a blessing. Camp Long’s Matt Kostle emceed:

Attendees were invited to enjoy treats including s’mores – but most of all, they were encouraged to explore Camp Long, today and in the future, through the new Sheila Brown Memorial Gate:

Its materials, by the way, include reclaimed stone. If you’ve never been to Camp Long, it’s one of the city’s Environmental Learning Centers, with features including a pond, climbing rock, and cabins you can rent for camping, and a historic lodge, with the main entrance at 5200 35th SW.