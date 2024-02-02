TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday info + alerts

West Seattle, Washington

6:01 AM: Good morning. Welcome to Friday, February 2nd!

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Partly sunny, low-50s high. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:35 am, sunset at 5:12 pm.

ALERTS

*Protest – Students plan another demonstration outside Chief Sealth International High School, this time at 2 pm. We don’t know if they plan to again march to Southwest Pool/Teen Life Center but you might consider avoiding SW Thistle between 35th SW and Delridge Way at mid-afternoon.

*Tunnel closure – The Highway 99 tunnel will close both ways from 10 pm tonight until 6 am Saturday. It’s a maintenance closure, says WSDOT, with planned work including cleaning cameras, HVAC maintenance, and vegetation removal.

TRANSIT NOTES

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Check WSF alerts for changes, and use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene). Thank you!

