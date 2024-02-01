THINK SUMMER! Loop the ‘Lupe returning for 2024

(WSB photo, 2023 Loop the ‘Lupe)

Now that February is here and spring is in sight … we can start talking about summer, too. Our area’s only obstacle-course 5K is one of the multiple events that will again comprise Loop the ‘Lupe, which raises money for Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s social-outreach programs. This year it’s happening on Saturday, June 8 – and registration just opened. Early registration means you get in at the lowest rate. If you don’t want to tackle the obstacle course, there’s an obstacle-free 5K fun run, a Senior Saunter, and a Youth Dash. The schedule, prices, and registration links are all on this page. Fees go up on March 22, so if you can’t register right now, you can use the “Share This” link to send this to yourself as a reminder!

P.S. Last year had the biggest Loop the ‘Lupe turnout ever – see our coverage here.