The schoolhouse rocks! Kindie West family-concert series returning this spring

February 12, 2024 12:41 pm
During a visit to historic Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, we found out the Kindie West family-music concert series is returning this spring. On seven Sunday mornings, March 24 through June 16, the Kindiependent musician collective is presenting this lineup:

March 24th – Brian Vogan and his Good Buddies
April 7th – Eli Rosenblatt
April 21st – The Highlight Quartet
May 5th – Johnny Bregar
May 19th – Paul Chiyokten Wagner
June 2nd – The Harmonica Pocket
June 16th – The Not-It’s

Shows will start at 10:30 am and will last about an hour. They’re ticketed shows – ticket required for everyone six months and older – and season-tickets are already available.

