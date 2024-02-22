The list for your West Seattle Thursday!

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Thursday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop-in space open at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau) until noon.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

HOW REAL ESTATE TRENDS AFFECT SENIOR LIVING: Free presentation at Village Green West Seattle (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor), 2 pm – please RSVP.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm class at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Paparepas.

FREE ECO-ARTS CLASS: 4-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – drop in!

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

TALK WITH YOUR SCHOOL BOARD REP: The Seattle Public Schools board director for West Seattle/South Park, Gina Topp, hosts a community-conversation meeting online, 6-7 pm. Find the attendance link here.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood.

DOG-PARK BRIEFING: This previously postponed item (including siting for West Seattle’s second off-leash area) is back on the agenda for tonight’s meeting of the Seattle Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners, 6:30 pm. Here’s attendance info, including the link for participating/viewing online.

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

THURSDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Burger Planet (9614 14th SW) in White Center now has Thursday night trivia at 7 pm – prizes!

‘BORN WITH TEETH’: Final week for the current play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm – tickets here.

WHO WAS KIT MARLOWE? Before the play – or, even if you’ve already been (or haven’t gone yet) – free discussion at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-7 pm. RSVP link is in our calendar listing.

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in daily preview lists like this one? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!