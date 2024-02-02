The list for February’s first West Seattle Friday

(Thursday photo by Thomas Bach, taken from Alki)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are highlights for the rest of your Friday:

FREE TODDLER GYM #1: Happening now – Fridays 10 am-11:30 am, little ones and their caregivers are invited to open gym time at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

SCRABBLE CLUB: Play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

FREE TODDLER GYM #2: 3-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

BASKETBALL + FOOD DRIVE: It’s West Seattle HS vs. Chief Sealth IHS tonight at WSHS (3000 California SW) tonight, and if you’re going, you’re asked to bring a donation for this food drive, too. Boys’ junior varsity game at 5:30 pm, girls’ varsity at 7 pm, boys’ varsity at 8:30 pm.

FREE FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 6-8 pm, come watch “The Little Mermaid” at West Seattle Christian Church (4400 42nd SW). Free admission; bring diapers/wipes to donate if you can. Concessions available for purchase.

TEA-ROOM POTLUCK: You’re invited to the Friday Feast at My Necessitea (3237 California SW), 6:30 pm: “Potluck for new Seattle residents.” Bring a dish to share.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: Mother-and-son guitarists Little Birdie Duo at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, all ages, no cover.

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

‘BORN WITH TEETH’: Second night for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm – tickets here.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), Dining Dead, Les Ailes, Mia Day, Timothy Kontoff. $10. Read more about Les Ailes in our calendar listing.

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! Tonight’s DJ is Illvester. (4547 California SW)

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!