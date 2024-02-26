Talk with, hear from police and CARE’s chief @ Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council meeting next week

Before we get to today’s event lineup, this has just been announced – the first Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council meeting, first one since last June. The SWPCPC isn’t a group so much as a banner under which community members can come to the Southwest Precinct to hear from and talk with local police. The meeting is set for Wednesday, March 6, at 6 pm, organized by the precinct’s interim crime-prevention coordinator Mark Solomon, who has booked a guest, too: Amy Smith, interim chief of the Community Assisted Response and Engagement (CARE) department. (Here’s our report following a chat with Chief Smith at the CARE/911 center downtown.) All welcome at the March 6 meeting; the precinct is at 2300 SW Webster.