SUMMER CAMP: New West Seattle camps offered by Tilden School

On an evening when some of us have a bit of snow on the ground, let’s talk summer camp! It’s the first day of open enrollment for new camps offered by West Seattle’s independent Tilden School (WSB sponsor), and it’s open to non-Tilden students too. Here’s the announcement:

This summer we are hosting the first Tilden School Summer Camp on campus. There are four camp sessions:

*Week of July 8

*Week of July 15

*Week of July 22

*Week of July 29

Each camp session runs Monday – Friday. Camp hours are Monday – Thursday from 9 am to 3 pm, Friday from 9 am to 1 pm.

There are three grade cohorts per session, with up to 14 students planned per cohort. The grade-specific cohorts are based on the grade of your student for the current school year:

Cohort 1: Kindergarten/First Grade

Cohort 2: Second/Third Grade

Cohort 3: Fourth/Fifth Grade

The theme and programming of each camp only occurs once per grade cohort. For camps that run across distinct grade cohorts in different weeks, appropriate grade-level adaptations will be made to programming.

Camp instructors are current staff and will include alumni students. We are excited that you will get a chance to meet some Tilden grads who are now in high school and college. There will be at least two instructors per cohort, per camp.

The cost per camp, per student, is $500 per camp, per student. An activity fee may apply to select camps (e.g., entrance fees for activities in Around the Sound Adventure Camp) and will not exceed $40 per camp. Activity fee information will be released by June 14.

Today begins open enrollment to the general community. If camps fill up, we will maintain a waiting list.

Register here (where you’ll find more information on the camp’s weekly themes).

For more information, please email us at info@tildenschool.org.