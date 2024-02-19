SPORTS: Where and when to see West Seattle HS boys’ first state game

(WSB photo from Saturday night’s WSHS-Eastside Catholic game)

In case you haven’t seen the update added to our coverage of Saturday night’s West Seattle HS boys’ basketball district-championship game, the time and location are set for the team’s first game in this year’s state competition: 2 pm Saturday (February 24) at Bellevue College (3000 Landerholm Circle SE). They won’t know who they’re playing until tomorrow night – it’ll be the winner of that night’s game between Lincoln HS (Tacoma) and Lake Washington HS. You can buy tickets in advance online here.