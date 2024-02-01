SPORTS: West Seattle High School Cheer in state competition Friday

(December photo, courtesy WSHS Cheer)

A reader emailed to remind us that the West Seattle High School Cheer Team‘s competing at state again this year, and the tournament starts tomorrow (Friday, February 2). It’s happening at Battle Ground High School in southwest Washington. According to the tournament schedule, WSHS competes in coed tumbling, starting just after 7 pm tomorrow. As noted here two months ago, the cheer team – coached by Nadine Nguyen and Walker Layne – earned the state spot by winning their division.