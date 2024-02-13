SPORTS: Spring-season registration time for West Seattle High School athletes

Now that the regular season is over for high-school winter sports, practices and tryouts for spring sports are about to begin. West Seattle High School asked us to publish this reminder that student athletes need to register ASAP to get ready – Monday, February 26, is the day it all begins, practices for softball, tennis, and track/field, and tryouts for baseball and boys’ soccer. Here’s the info-sheet with everything athletes and their players need to know; when ready to register, here’s the link.