SET YOUR CALENDAR: Mariner Moose plans pre-season West Seattle visit

(2022 photo courtesy West Seattle Little League – Mariner Moose visiting WSLL at Bar-S)

The Mariners‘ first spring-training game is tomorrow – so baseball season is on the way. So is the Mariner Moose – scheduled to make a rare visit to West Seattle. The crew at Morgan Junction Starbucks (California/Fauntleroy) sent first word that their shop has been chosen as a stop on the Moose’s “March to Opening Day“ regional tour. You can meet the Moose there 9 am-11 am on Tuesday, March 14 for goofiness and giveaways, among other things.