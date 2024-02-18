Questions about new soccer team West Seattle Junction FC? Community meeting planned February 29

If you have questions about the new “pre-pro” soccer team West Seattle Junction FC, which just announced its schedule for home matches at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex this spring and summer, here’s your chance to get answers: The organization will host a community meeting at adjacent Southwest Teen Life Center on February 29th. From the announcement:

West Seattle Junction FC is hosting a community meeting at the Southwest Community Center on 2/29/24 from 4:30-7 pm for any interested parties who wish to hear more about the club or to ask questions of our staff.

A new USL League 2 soccer team, West Seattle Junction FC, will be playing their inaugural season May through July of this year at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Center. This Community Meeting will provide an opportunity for people in the community to ask questions about these events. There will be 8 home games this season.

General Game Information:

● We will set-up the field approximately 1 hour to the start and tear down within an hour of each game.

● We will leave the neighborhood as we found it: litter and recycling will be handled professionally.

● During the event hours, we expect between 500-1000 attendees.

● No streets will be closed and our spectators will be encouraged to take public transportation.

● Sound amplification will be limited and non-audible beyond the field. .

We are working closely with the City of Seattle Parks Department to minimize the impacts of the event. Our goal is to create an enjoyable and positive experience in the neighborhood.