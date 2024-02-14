Poetry, history, running, music, trivia, more on the list for your West Seattle Wednesday

(That’s Skidoo, “rocking his Valentine’s Day duds,” photo just sent by Mindy)

A belated edition of the list for the rest of today/tonight – just a reminder of what’s on our Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more for today and beyond):

BLACK HISTORY MONTH PRESENTATION: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “In the Shadow of Reconstruction: A Portrait of Northwest Black Pioneers” with Maisha Barnett – RSVP requested.

FREE TODDLER GYM: 3-5 pm drop-in playspace at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair your broken item instead of replacing it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

LAKE WASHINGTON PT TALK = FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) – first for the Lake Washington Physical Therapy (WSB sponsor) sports-medicine talk at 6 pm, then for the weekly free group run!.

TRIVIA x 4: Four places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

(California Scrub-jay, by Jerry Simmons)

POETRYBRIDGE: This month’s gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) celebrates the group’s 14th anniversary – pie at 6:30 pm, poetry (with featured readers and community mic) at 7.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

VALENTINE’S KICKBACK: Activities for teens, 7 pm at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle).

LISTENING EVENT: 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), listen to Idles‘ new album TANGK. Giveaways and freebies!

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

